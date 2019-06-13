LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Need a last-minute Father's Day gift?
The Louisville Slugger Museum & Factory has you covered with free admission Sunday in honor of Father's Day.
To cap off the festivities at Slugger, the factory is making special Father's Day edition mini bats, complete with a handlebar mustache decal. Every dad will receive one at the conclusion of the factory tour.
The museum is located at 800 W. Main St. and is open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday.
Related stories:
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.