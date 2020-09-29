LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Fall is officially here, and the Louisville Slugger Museum & Factory is gearing up to host a pandemic-friendly Home Run Halloween.
This will be the museum's fifth year for the annual event, which happens every Sunday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. during the month of October, starting Oct. 4.
Admission for kids will be discounted to half-price for the month and free mini-bats and pre-packaged bags of candy will be given to kids wearing costumes, museum officials said in a news release Tuesday.
To get the half-price tickets, the museum said parents should use the promo code BOO2020 when purchasing tickets online, which are required in advance.
The 8-foot-tall "World's Largest Vampire Stake," which was made at the factory in downtown Louisville, will also return for the event.
In addition to a factory tour, visitors will also be able to learn about the "spooky history" of the building with ghost stories, where employees will talk about "paranormal encounters" they've had there.
The museum and factory reopened in June after closing because of the coronavirus pandemic. Since then, extra safety precautions have been in place, including social distancing, reduced tour sizes, additional cleaning and mask requirements.
