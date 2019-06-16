LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Dozens of dads gathered for Father's Day to celebrate America's favorite past time for free on Sunday.
The Louisville Slugger Museum opened its doors for dads to get in free in honor of Father's Day.
The first 750 guests received mini bats with "Happy Father's Day" on them, as well as experienced some new features inside the museum and factory.
"It's for us to say thank you to our guests and to celebrate the special day with the dads that come out here and really promote our business," said Drake Richardson, with the Slugger Museum.
Some new features within the tours debuted last week including new sounds and presentations.
