LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A local first-grade teacher was overcome with emotion when parents drove their children past her home to surprise her as the school shutdowns keep them apart.
Sarah Allen, teacher at Louisville Collegiate School, filmed the encounter and shared it on Twitter.
“I’m overcome with emotion,” she wrote. “I’ve missed my babies terribly & worry about how they are doing constantly.”
The video shows a parade of cars driving past Allen’s home, with motorists honking, children holding signs, and Allen shouting, “Miss you,” and “Love you.”
Allen wrote on Twitter that she couldn’t thank the parents and children enough.
“Seeing their smiling happy faces sent me into a tailspin of happy sobs & relief,” she wrote.
I’m overcome with emotion. I’ve missed my babies terribly & worry about how they are doing constantly. I can’t thank you guys enough. Seeing their smiling happy faces sent me into a tailspin of happy sobs & relief. Thank you guys so much! @GovAndyBeshear #togetherky #TeamKentucky pic.twitter.com/AsO5yyxf8s— Sarah Allen (@Mrs_Sarah_Allen) April 3, 2020
