LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Taco Week is back next week, but this time around there's an app.
Participating restaurants will offer $2 tacos and specialty margaritas all week, starting Monday, April 4.
The app allows participants to check in during the week to earn points. Those who check in at four places throughout the week will be entered to win $250 in gift cards.
The person with the most points will also get $250 in gift cards.
For more information, a list of participating locations and to download the app, click here.
