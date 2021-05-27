LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Despite the COVID_19 pandemic, two Louisville teenagers sold nearly 10,000 boxes of Girl Scout cookies this year.
Aislin Hair and Kristne Riney, both 14 years old, sold 4,850 boxes of cookies each, tying for the second-highest sellers in the state.
The pair put QR codes on sticky notes, used social media, car decorations and yard signs to get the community to buy cookies, according to a news release.
Ruth Ann White, an 11-year-old from Russellville, sold 5,500 boxes of cookies, the most in the state, while Louisville resident Krystala Allen sold 4,019 boxes.
For selling the most cookies, the girls have the opportunity to go to an overnight camp, win an Apple Watch, Airpods, Kindle Fire and more.
