LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A staple of the Louisville theatre community is in danger of radically downsizing by the end of July.
The Commonwealth Theatre Center is overflowing with sounds of vocal exercises and happy summer campers.
"It's such a genuinely magical place," CTC student Anya Cullen said. "I can be having the worst day of my life and as soon as I walk through those doors, it all goes away."
Cullen has been going to CTC, the merged organization of Walden Theatre and Blue Apple Players, since she was in fifth grade.
"This place and these people definitely saved me and I genuinely don't know where I would be if I didn't have this place," Cullen said.
CTC offers theater classes, camps and school outreach. The center's director artistic director said there's been hundreds of thousands of kids over the years.
"This place has changed everything" CTC student Kaileigh Chesman said.
But at the end of May, CTC announced it would be closing if it didn't raise $300,000 by the end of July.
Cullen was eating dinner with her family when she heard the news.
"I started crying really hard... I was crying over my pizza," Cullen said.
The center, like many other nonprofits, struggled severely during the pandemic.
"Our build back has been slower than we anticipated," CTC Artistic Director Charlie Sexton said.
Since it launched the fundraiser, the center has raised over $170,000, over halfway to its goal. Much of the money was donated by alumni.
"In order to avoid radical downsizing, we need to hit this goal," Sexton said.
"Downsizing would mean downsizing the effect it has," Cullen said.
Cullen is worried the scaling back of her safe haven could mean fewer lives forever changed.
"It can genuinely save them," she said.
