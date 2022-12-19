LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville will host thousands of fencers from across the world for a National Fencing Tournament in January.
The North American Cup will be held from Jan. 6-9 at the Kentucky International Convention Center in downtown Louisville.
Among the more than 2,200 athletes headed to the competition are 17 Olympians. Three of the four members of the men's foil team that won bronze medals in Tokyo will be in attendance — Gerek Meinhardt, from Lexington, Kentucky, Nick Itkin, of Los Angeles, and Alexander Massialas, of San Francisco.
Fencers who will be competing range in age from 11 years old to 85, organizers said, and come from 41 different states and several foreign countries.
"Fencing, one of just five sports contested at every Summer Olympics since the first modern Games in 1896, is the ultimate blend of speed, skill and mental acuity," organizers said in a news release Monday.
The January NAC in Louisville is one of seven national tournaments being held in the 2022-23 season by USA Fencing and will consist of 46 events. It's the first tournament being held in 2023.
The public is invited to attend the tournament for free, tickets are not required. For more information about the tournament and its events, click here.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.