LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- Rover wants to go for a swim.
Actually, we don't have the slightest clue what your dog wants. He may want to go on an exotic vacation, for all we know. (We're not dog-whisperers, after all!)
But if he does want to do the doggy-paddle, the Louisville YMCA wants to make it happen.
The sixth annual Dog Swim will be held Friday, Sept. 6, from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m., and Saturday, Sept. 7, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Northeast Family YMCA's Calypso Cove Water Park. The park is located at 9400 Mill Brook Road, near the intersection with Whips Mill Road.
Dogs will be given off-leash access to the water park, which is completely fenced in. They will be allowed to swim in the water, and a dog grooming station will be set up on Saturday.
It's being billed as "two days of doggone fun."
A veterinarian will be available on Friday for free advice.
Anyone wishing to bring their dog can register in advance for $15, or pay $25 the day of the event.
The proceeds will benefit local cancer survivors through LIVESTRONG at the YMCA.
To reserve your canine's spot, visit the YMCA Welcome Center, call (502) 425-1271 or CLICK HERE.
All dogs must have a current rabies tag number, veterinarian of record and signed waiver required.
