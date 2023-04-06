Louisville Youth Orchestra

Louisville Youth Orchestra (Photo courtesy of Facebook)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Louisville Youth Orchestra is seeking a new Executive Director. 

The position is full-time, and the executive director handles all administrative duties including operations, financial management, fundraising, staffing and marketing and community outreach, according to a news release.

Working along side of staff and Board members, the Executive Director monitors and carries out the annual budget.

(Photo courtesy of Facebook)

For more information about the job description, click here. Anyone interested in the Executive Director position needs to contact Michael Duke at 20/twenty Strategic Consultants at michael@2020strategic.com or by phone at 844-773-2784 x700.

