LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Some animals at the Louisville Zoo had fun with jack-o'-lanterns Saturday during an annual pumpkin smash event.
Zebras, giraffes, orangutans, elephants and more had the opportunity to smash, play with and snack on hundreds of pumpkins, which were decorated and placed around the zoo for its Halloween festivities.
The pumpkin smash event is used for enrichment, the zoo said, and promotes the animals' expression of natural behavior.
