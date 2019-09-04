LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Louisville Zoo's baby elephant calf will be making his public debut Thursday morning.
The zoo announced Wednesday that Mikki and her month-old baby calf will be in the elephant yard at 10:30 a.m. Thursday.
Mikki's calf, which was born Aug. 2, is only the second elephant born at the zoo in its 50-year history. According to the zoo, the calf weighs 290 pounds.
Although he will be making his first public appearance Thursday, the elephant calf has been all over the zoo's Twitter account with photos and video of him bonding with his mother and enjoying the occasional nap.
The zoo has yet to announce when the calf will be named or if there will be a contest to help name him.
A precious moment with mamma Mikki & calf. The two aren't on exhibit for the public just yet. They spend each morning in the yard before the Zoo opens.
Because the calf is still going through an acclimation process, the zoo said the amount of time it spends out in the public will be limited and subject to change. You can find exhibit times on the zoo's official website.
