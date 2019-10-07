LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- After more than 15,000 submissions, the Louisville Zoo announced Monday the top three finalists for their baby calf's name.
Mikki the elephant gave birth to the calf on Aug. 2, and the zoo launched a contest accepting name submissions.
After thousands of names came pouring in, the zoo announced Monday the three finalists: Fitz, Rocket and Walt.
The final three names had duplicate submissions, the zoo said. Staff then performed a random drawing to determine the finalists.
"Fitz" was submitted by Prospect, Kentucky, resident Kristin Hays, who said she got her love of elephants from her grandfather. The zoo said Tatyana Malkin's 9-year-old daughter, Sofia, asked her to submit "Rocket," to match the zoo's new baby bongo, Groot. He was named after the character in the popular Marvel movie "Guardians of the Galaxy." Meade County resident Taylor Barr submitted "Walt," as an homage to Walt Disney.
The zoo is now inviting the public to vote on their favorite name until Oct. 20 by visiting the zoo and dropping coins or bills into the naming kiosk near the elephant area, where Mikki and her calf are on exhibit from 10 a.m. to noon on most days.
Votes can also be made as donations on the zoo's website, where daily updates on Mikki and baby are posted. Click here to vote.
All proceeds from the voting contest will support the zoo's mission to "better the bond between people and our planet."
The winning name will be announced during the week of Oct. 21.
