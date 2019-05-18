LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Louisville Zoo is throwing a celebration this weekend as it celebrates their 50th anniversary.
To commemorate how far the zoo has come, families gathered for 50Fest on Saturday.
The zoo gave out a special flavor of Dippin' Dots and introduced two new animal mascots, Leroy the rhino and Miles the giraffe.
The event was held in an effort to raise money for animal care and conservation.
The celebrations will continue Monday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. For more information on Sunday's 50Fest, click here.
