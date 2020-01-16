LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Louisville Zoo is hosting a job fair this month to help fill some seasonal positions.
The job fair will be held on Saturday, Jan. 25 in the Zoo's Gheens Room in the Islands from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The zoo needs to fill positions in several departments including admissions, education, guest services, horticulture, membership, front desk, rides and attractions.
Officials say hourly pay for seasonal hires varies by position but starts at a minimum of $10.10 per hour.
Applicants must be at least 16 years old and able to work a flexible schedule including nights and weekends from March through October.
Seasonal employees get free admission during their employment, as well as discounts at the gift shop and food stands. Employees also get free parking and free TARC rides.
Other full- and part-time job opportunities are posted weekly on the Louisville Government website here.
For more information about seasonal positions at the zoo, including possible job openings, click here.
