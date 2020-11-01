LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Louisville Zoo is getting into winter mode with new prices and a food drive.
Anyone who brings at least one canned food item between November and Feb. 28 can get a special code for $2 off their next visit.
The code will be good for a visit between March 21 and Oct. 31 in 2021. The zoo has partnered with Kroger and Dare to Care for its Wild Winter Days.
The need for food is high this year due to the coronavirus pandemic, with Dare to Care in need of specific items such as canned meat, peanut butter, soup and cereal.
The zoo says it has collected almost 25,000 pounds of food to date.
