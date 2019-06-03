LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Louisville Zoo is having a contest to name its new bongo calf.
The male bongo calf was born on May 19. Bongos are the largest of the forest antelopes. Zoo officials say both the calf, and its mother, Isabelle, are doing well, and are now out for guests to see at the exhibit.
The public is invited to submit suggested names for the calf. The Zoo started accepting name suggestions online on June 3. Names will be accepted through June 9. Click here to submit your suggestions.
Zookeepers will narrow the list of submitted names to three and place them on the Zoo's plaza from June 14-23. Zoo guests can then vote on their favorite name by dropping coins into the naming kiosk for the name they want.
All proceeds support the Louisville Zoo.
