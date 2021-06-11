LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Father's Day is just over a week away, and the Louisville Zoo wants to help you celebrate.
The zoo is offering free admission for dad on Father's Day, Sunday, June 20, saying families can bring dad to see the zoo's newest dad, gray seal pup Finsbay's dad, Boone.
In a news release, the zoo said no advance reservations are required, citing Gov. Andy Beshear's expiring capacity mandates put in place amid the coronavirus pandemic.
All families need to do is take dad to the admission window to receive his free ticket. The zoo is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Sept. 19.
