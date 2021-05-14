LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Louisville Zoo is commemorating Armed Forces Day by giving active military members and their dependents free admission Saturday.
The zoo located on Trevilian Way is opened from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Participants are asked to bring proof of military service, which could include U.S. Uniformed Services ID Card, U.S. Uniformed Services Retired ID Card, current Leave and Earnings Statement, veterans organization card, a photograph in uniform, among other forms of verification.
While active military members receive free general admission, retired military members and their dependents receive 10% off gift shop purchases and 50% off food and drink concessions.
