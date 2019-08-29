LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Cuteness alert!
The Louisville Zoo has posted an adorable video on Twitter showing an elephant and her recently born calf sharing some intimate time together.
The video was posted on Wednesday.
A little bonding; a little playful running; here’s 11 pretty cool seconds for your humpday. As you can see mamma Mikki & calf are bonding off exhibit. Please stay tuned here & https://t.co/3PPT42WW9H for when you can visit them in the yard. #mikkiandcalf #mikkisjourney pic.twitter.com/dJkkaZvCkd— Louisville Zoo (@LouisvilleZoo) August 28, 2019
Mamma Mikki and her calf spent some one-on-one bonding time behind closed doors, and Zoo cameras were there to capture it.
At one point during the video, the calf appears to take notice of the camera and dart toward it curiously.
The calf was born earlier this month. The Zoo plans to hold a contest for the public to help pick his name.
The Zoo has not yet decided when the calf will be up for exhibit.
