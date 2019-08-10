LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Mama elephant Mikki and her newborn calf are still taking time to bond as the Louisville Zoo celebrates the baby elephant's first week.

The zoo released a photo of the calf next to his mom's foot to show everyone his growth since being born Aug. 3. 

BABY ELEPHANT 3.jpg

Via The Louisville Zoo

During his first week at the zoo, the calf has been enjoying many naps, which is expected of newborns.

Mikki and the calf are not on exhibit yet, but fans can follow the excitement here.

