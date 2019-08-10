LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Mama elephant Mikki and her newborn calf are still taking time to bond as the Louisville Zoo celebrates the baby elephant's first week.
The zoo released a photo of the calf next to his mom's foot to show everyone his growth since being born Aug. 3.
During his first week at the zoo, the calf has been enjoying many naps, which is expected of newborns.
He's one week old today! Like all newborns, naps are a big part of life! Are you enamored of his little feet like we are? He and mom aren't on exhibit yet. Stay tuned here and https://t.co/v5ZHvh748a. #mikkiandcalf #mikkisjourney #cutefeet pic.twitter.com/tgygpaEGv1— Louisville Zoo (@LouisvilleZoo) August 10, 2019
Mikki and the calf are not on exhibit yet, but fans can follow the excitement here.
