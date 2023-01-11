LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- If you're looking for a job, the Louisville Zoo is hiring.
The zoo will host a job fair later this month. It's looking for people to fill seasonal jobs within several departments, including admissions, education, front desk, rides and attractions.
Pay ranges from $15.15 to $17.15 per hour. Applicants must be at least 16 years old, but some positions require potential employees to be at least 18. Zoo officials said positions include nights and weekends from March through October.
Perks of working at the zoo include free admission and parking during employment and discounts at gift shops and food concessions.
The job fair will be held Jan. 28 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Islands Pavilion Gheens Room at the zoo.
To look at open positions and apply, click here.
