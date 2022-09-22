LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Louisville Zoo is getting a multimillion-dollar boost.
The Kentucky General Assembly announced Thursday that it's investing $10 million to help build the Kentucky Trails Habitat at the Zoo.
The brand-new habitat will celebrate the wild and cultural heritage of Kentucky. It will feature large herds of bison and elk and flocks of turkeys and cranes.
There will also be an "Upland South Safari" experience, a new Rickhouse Hall restaurant, paddle boats, a local bourbon experience and a bison encounter.
Senate leaders were joined by Louisville Zoo Executive Director Dan Maloney and Louisville Zoo Foundation Chair Sheryl Snyder for Thursday's announcement.
