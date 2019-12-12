LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Louisville Zoo has finished extensive renovations to its Islands exhibit -- and added some new residents.
The Zoo recently welcomed seven African penguins to the exhibit: Sphen and Maggie (both 6 years old), were relocated from Pennsylvania, while Nigel (3), Simon (3), Isaac (2), Darwin (1) and Winnie (1) are all from North Carolina.
The Zoo posted a video of some of its new residents on YouTube.
The Rockhopper penguins that were previously in the exhibit were transferred to another zoo during renovations.
All of the penguins are a part of a Species Survival Plan for threatened African penguins that maintains their genetic health.
The Islands exhibit is open daily. The Zoo opens at 10 a.m. and closes at 4 p.m. (guests already inside can stay until 5 o'clock).
