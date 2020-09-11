LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The annual Flutter Fest event at the Louisville Zoo will be moved online this year because of concerns about COVID-19.
The Zoo's annual event involves releasing 1,000 monarch butterflies, and coincides with their seasonal migration to central Mexico during the winter months. This year's event will be held on the Louisville Zoo Facebook page, from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Sept. 19. The public is invited to attend.
According to a news release, the celebration will include butterfly videos, activities for families to enjoy at home, and a live stream of the release of 1,000 tagged monarch butterflies. Also, attendees can become a "Butterfly Hero" and receive an e-certificate with a tag number to follow their butterfly on the journey to Mexico for a $5 donation.
Other items up for grabs:
$25 Donation: Guests can become a "Creature Crafter" and will receive all the benefits of the "Butterfly Hero" level plus a pre-bagged kit to complete three different pollinator-themed crafts at home.
$75 Donation: Guests can "Adopt a Butterfly" and receive all the benefits of both prior levels plus one pair of child-sized butterfly wings.
$200 Donation: Guests can become a "Pollinator Partner" and receive benefits of all three prior levels plus a butterfly-friendly plant with care instructions to provide space for butterflies at home.
$550 or more: Guests can become a guest of the Monarch Migration, receiving Zoo admission for up to five people to attend the onsite butterfly release in the Zoo's Oasis field on Sept. 19 from 3 to 4 p.m., three sets of craft kits, three sets of butterfly wings, butterfly-friendly plant(s) and a virtual "Ask the Expert" session.
A portion of proceeds will be shared with the Zoo's conservation ally, Monarch Watch.
Visit LouisvilleZoo.org/flutterfest for more information.
Copyright 2020 by WDRB Media. All rights reserved.