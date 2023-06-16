LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Louisville Zoo has a new exhibit made of LEGOs.
According to a news release, Sean Kenney's Nature Connects exhibit will remain on display at the zoo from June 16 to Sept. 17.
The exhibit features 15 sculptures, including an 83-inch tall moth orchid, a 77-inch goldfinch, 60-inch snail on a mushroom and a 76-inch hummingbird. The art is made from more than 203,000 LEGO bricks.
“All of the themes that Sean focuses on are intrinsic components of the Louisville Zoo’s mission ‘To Better the Bond Between People and Our Planet,’" Louisville Zoo Director Dan Maloney said in a news release. “We are excited to welcome this impressive exhibit back to the Zoo with new sculptures made from one of the world’s most popular toys, and allow our community and guests see nature from a new, unique perspective.”
The exhibit is free to view with Louisville Zoo admission or a membership.
The zoo is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., but guests can stay until 6 p.m. To learn more about the Louisville Zoo, click here.
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.