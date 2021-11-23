LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Sequoia, a male bald eagle that has been at the Louisville Zoo since 1985, has died.
The Zoo announced the news Tuesday.
Zoo officials believe Sequoia was more than 40 years old. He was found with a broken wing in the wild in 1985. The wing was amputated to save his life, but that meant he couldn't be released back into the wild. So he was given safe haven at the Louisville Zoo. Most recently, he shared the exhibit with another rehabilitated female eagle named Shelby.
"In his 36 years with us, he was a terrific animal ambassador for his iconic species teaching guests about the value and beauty of birds of prey and predators," Louisville Zoo Director Dan Maloney said in a news release. "The American bald eagle has also been a triumphant conservation recovery story. When Sequoia came to the Zoo in the mid-80s, bald eagles were considered endangered. In 2007 bald eagles were delisted when their numbers had increased due to successful conservation efforts that included banning of pesticides like DDT."
