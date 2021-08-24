LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Kentucky Opera has a new facility in downtown Louisville.
It's called the Opera Center. The 16,000-square-foot building is on Magazine Street. It has space to rehearse, audition, build costumes, gather for special events, and conduct business operations.
It was important to the Opera that the building be in the downtown area.
"The Opera Center will anchor our mission to broaden access to the arts and opera to everyone, and deepen our purpose in the community with new programs that foster expression of all ages," Kentucky Opera CEO Barbara Lynn Jamison said.
The new building will also house the administrative and ticket offices. The Opera's new season starts in December with a holiday celebration at the Brown Theatre.
