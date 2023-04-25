LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held Tuesday morning for the reopening of the South Central Neighborhood Place in Louisville's Hazelwood neighborhood.
It closed in December for renovations, which focused on upgrades to client and staff spaces, including a new receptionists desk and waiting area with new cubicles, flooring, paint, furniture and technology upgrades. The building was also deep cleaned.
Jefferson County Public Schools covered the cost of most of the renovations.
"The biggest thing, the biggest added value, is that this is respectful space," said Cassandra Miller, who oversees the Neighborhood Place sites for the Louisville Metro Office of Resilience & Community Services. "We serve a lot of families, a lot of children, a lot of infants, a lot of small babies. So having something to come in that this community can be proud of — to have in their own backyard — is really more significant than the cost of it all."
South Central is one of eight Neighborhood Place sites across Jefferson County and one of the largest volume Neighborhood Place sites. It serves around 30,000 residents each year.
