LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Families in Louisville's Russell neighborhood will get some early Christmas gifts this weekend.
A drive-thru food and toy giveaway, sponsored by The Palm Room, will be held from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday at 1821 W. Jefferson St. The giveaway is first come, first serve.
"The Palm Room’s mission to be supportive of the community by giving back, showing our concern and blessing the lives of others during this 2020 Holiday Season," The Palm Room said in a Facebook post about the event.
For more information, call 502-581-1251.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.