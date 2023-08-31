LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Some people were able to celebrate Louisville's WorldFest a day earlier this year.
In honor of its 21st year, the festival hosted a happy hour for the first time Thursday so people could enjoy live music and other offerings from around the world.
A lot of families said it's a yearly tradition for them.
"Well the variety of people, getting to see people from all over the world," said festivalgoer Bart Galloway. "The food and the languages, the flavor of the music and there will be a lot of dancing this weekend. So we'll come back."
Louisville's 20th annual WorldFest, one of the region’s largest international festivals with food, music, dance, culture and education, kicked off on Friday, Sept. 2, 2022. It runs through Labor Day, Monday, Sept. 5 on The Belvedere in downtown Louisville. (WDRB photo)
