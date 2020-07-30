LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Tourism is offering a way for people to wear their love of bourbon while helping to stop the spread of COVID-19.
It's selling three new face masks: two have the popular slogan "Just Add Bourbon," while the third features an image of a small fleur-de-lis, the city's emblem. Shoppers can pick up masks in person at the Louisville Visitor Information Center on 4th Street, or order them online.
Each mask is $10. A portion of the proceeds will benefit Louisville's COVID-19 Relief Fund and the Fund for the Arts Black Artists Fund.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.