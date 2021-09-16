LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- COVID-19 vaccinations are going mobile in Louisville.
LouVax will have its Mobile Vaccination Clinic at four locations Saturday.
Clinics at Toonerville Trolley Park and St. Anthony's Outreach Center will offer the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. Clinics at St. John Paul II Parish and Fourth Street Live! will both offer the Pfizer vaccine.
Appointments aren't necessary for the clinics and walk-ins are welcome. Several other clinics are scheduled for next week.
A full list is below:
Saturday, Sept. 18:
- Springfest (J&J)
- Toonerville Trolley Park on South Brook and East Oak streets
- 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- St. John Paul II Parish (Pfizer)
- 3521 Goldsmith Lane
- 12 p.m. to 2 p.m.
- MELANaire Marketplace (J&J)
- Fourth Street Live!
- 12-6 p.m.
- La Casita Movil Contra El COVID-19 (Pfizer)
- 2234 West Market St.
- 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Sunday, Sept. 19:
- La Casita Movil Contra El COVID-19 (Pfizer)
- 2234 West Market St.
- 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Monday, Sept. 20:
- Northeast Family YMCA (Pfizer)
- 9400 Mill Brook Road
- 4-6:30 p.m.
Wednesday, Sept. 22:
- Hazelnut Farms (Pfizer)
- 816 Eastwood Fisherville Road
- 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- Bates Community Development Center (Pfizer)
- 600 East Lampton St.
- 12-4 p.m.
Thursday, Sept. 23:
- Beechmont Baptist Church (Pfizer)
- 4574 South Third St.
- 4-7 p.m.
Friday, Sept. 24:
- Black Lives Matter Louisville (Pfizer)
- 3900 West Broadway
- 5-8 p.m.
- Transportation will be offered. Call 502-383-9793 to arrange a ride.
- Testing, hygiene products, medical supplies, preventative information, vaccines, PPE and light snacks will also be provided
- Tech Style Fashion Group (Pfizer)
- 8161 National Turnpike
- 2-5 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 25:
- Americana Community Center (Pfizer)
- 4801 Southside Drive
- 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- Friends of Nicole 50/50 Collaborative, Parkland Boys and Girls Club of Kentuckiana (Pfizer)
- 3200 Greenwood Ave.
- 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Vaccines are also available at more than 100 sites across the city.
For help finding a different vaccination site or for help scheduling an appointment at a different location, click here or call the LOU Health Helpline at 502-912-8598. You can also text your zip code to GETVAX (438829) for nearby vaccination sites.
