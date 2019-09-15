LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- People are working together to lift voices and sing out against racism and violence.
The Jewish Federation and Jewish Community Center held a sing along on Sunday called Love Sings Louder.
Community leaders, groups, and organizations met at Iroquois Amphitheater to learn songs organizers hope will unify the community and spread messages of hope.
Song leaders on stage taught the songs and the audience would join in.
"It was really great because you had so many different kinds of talent and everybody was involving the audience and that was great," said Joanna Dale, who attended the event.
Attendees from all cultures and faiths attended the event. Everyone was encouraged to wear something that best represented their backgrounds and beliefs.
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.