LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Looking for a job? Lowe's is looking to hire more than 800 people in the Louisville area.
The company is looking to fill permanent full-time and part-time positions, as well as seasonal positions. It says filling these positions is part of a plan to hire more than 50,000 people nationwide this spring.
Company officials say hourly associates are eligible for the store's bonus program, and positions include competitive pay and health and wellness benefits. Some of those benefits include health, vision and dental insurance, tuition reimbursement, 401(K) plans and paid volunteer time, according to a news release.
Anyone wishing to apply can look at available positions and submit an application online, just click here to be redirected to the website. You can also text "JOBS" to LOWES (56937).
Lowe's will conduct interviews at its stores on Feb. 17. Applicants will be contacted prior to the interview.
