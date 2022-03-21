LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Machine Gun Kelly and Avril Lavigne are heading to Louisville.
Machine Gun Kelly will make a stop at the KFC Yum! Center as part of his international Mainstream Sellout Tour, with special guests Avril Lavigne and Iann Dior.
.@machinegunkelly's Mainstream Sellout Tour with special guests @AvrilLavigne and @ianndior will stop at the #KFCYumCenter on July 2! Tickets go on sale Friday at 10am! 🎟: https://t.co/NqnChesO2I pic.twitter.com/c1pdIFMLhq— KFC Yum! Center (@kfc_yumcenter) March 21, 2022
The concert is scheduled for Saturday, July 2. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, March 25 at the Yum! Center box office and ticketmaster.com. They start just under $30.
