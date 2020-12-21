LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Madison Police Department came together to make this Christmas special for the family of a fellow officer who lost his battle with cancer.
Jeremy Cox died earlier this year after battling cancer.
For Christmas this year, the department wanted to show how much they loved their co-worker and his family. So they visited the family and brought presents to Jeremy's daughter, Allison.
Allison was even surprised with a new kitten.
Copyright 2020 by WDRB Media. All rights reserved.