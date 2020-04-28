LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man is in critical condition after a shooting Tuesday morning near the Park Hill neighborhood.
In a release, Louisville Metro Police said officers were called about 11:30 a.m. to a report of a shooting on South 20th Street near St. Louis Avenue.
When officers arrived, they found a man who had been shot. The man was taken by ambulance to University Hospital. At last report, he was in critical condition.
A WDRB photojournalist captured video of a black car in an alley that had crashed. Fire crews were on scene putting out a fire on the scored vehicle.
LMPD has not released additional information about the investigation.
