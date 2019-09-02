LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- One man is kayaking down the Ohio River from Pittsburgh to Cairo, Illinois, to raise money and awareness for mental illness.
Joseph Solomon plans to paddle the entire span of the Ohio River, making his trip roughly 987 miles total. He stopped in Louisville for the Mayor's Hike, Bike and Paddle event on Monday.
"I started in Pittsburgh on August 1st and I've been paddling 10 to 12 hours a day," Solomon said. "At first, it was pretty rough, but my body has gotten use to it and it's second nature."
He says all of the money raised during his trip will go to the Santa Maria Youth Development Program.
You can track Solomon's progress on Facebook at Kayaking 4 a Cause.
