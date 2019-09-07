LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man is traveling to all 50 states with his lawnmower in tow to make a difference for veterans across the country.
Rodney Smith Jr. made a stop in Louisville on Saturday to provide free lawn care to veterans in the community. Smith's journey allows him to hear countless veterans' stories and help people connect with one another.
"I get to meet so many veterans that served this beautiful country," Smith said Saturday in Louisville. "It's always an honor when you get a chance to mow for veterans, because they put their lives on the line for us. So it was only right that I come and mow and take care of the lawn for them."
Smith also met with local law enforcement to talk about building trust within their community. Part of Smith's mission is to show the importance of building relationships between communities and police officers.
"It's really important for communities to build relationships with police officers," Smith said. "It's something that's missing, especially with the bigger communities in bigger cities. There's not that trust factor no more with the police and the communities. So I'm just trying to show people that we need to trust our officers."
Kentucky is Smith's 48th state. Alaska and Hawaii are his next stops.
