Every family in Kentucky has been impacted by the coronavirus pandemic. With schools closed, most businesses shuttered and gatherings limited to a handful of people, life and routines of those in the Commonwealth has completely changed. Parents are suddenly balancing child care, schoolwork, and possible financial insecurity, while children are missing grandparents, friends and classmates.
It’s a crisis that extends beyond health concerns, forcing everyone to navigate a new normal. And throughout it all, Kosair Charities continues its commitment to raising awareness, advocating for policies and budget investments, and promoting best practices around keeping kids safe and strengthening families throughout Kentucky.
It’s been that way since 1923, when Kosair Charities first opened as a children’s’ hospital on Eastern Parkway, before eventually broadening its scope of support by providing grants to organizations that improve the lives of children and families in the commonwealth. With April being Child Abuse Prevention Month, that effort continues through the Face It Movement, which since 2013 has worked to address child abuse and neglect.
“Our now over 100 partners in the Face It Movement are hard at work adapting their programs to best fit families’ current needs,” says Keith Inman, president of Kosair Charities. “This includes access to meals, counseling services, safe child care, and activities for family fun at home. And one aspect stays constant through all outreach —we must come together while social distancing.”
Creativity and selflessness
In Kentucky and elsewhere, there are numerous examples of the ways people have used to stay connected, even when they cannot physically be together. Bus drivers have delivered food to children along their route who may not have been fed any other way. Educators have adapted to new ways of teaching outside of a classroom setting. Healthcare workers have put themselves at risk by the simple act of going to work.
Churches have stepped up to ensure that families in their communities have their basic needs met. Museums, zoos and aquariums have offered live streams of their exhibits or online access in an effort to help parents keep home-bound children both entertained and educated at the same time. Families have gathered outside the windows of hospital rooms or nursing homes just to try and put a smile on the faces of their loved ones.
“This is the kind of creativity and selflessness we need to stay connected when we cannot physically be connected,” Inman says. “This is the creativity we need to ensure parents and caregivers feel connected and supported — maybe just when they need it most.”
Getting through this together
The crisis spawned by the coronavirus pandemic, and its associated disease COVID-19, challenges people to go outside their comfort zones and learn new ways of connecting with one another while still maintaining physical distance. Checking in with neighbors, for instance, becomes a wave from down the street or a kind note written in their driveway with sidewalk chalk.
Social distancing inspires the use of new technologies that help people stay in touch—such as starting a Facebook group, setting aside time to Skype or FaceTime with extended family members, or downloading an app that helps keep family members entertained. It encourages people to be open about asking for help when they need it, whether that’s because they’re running low on toilet paper, the kids are going stir crazy, or both.
And it heartens people to remember that they’re not alone — that we’re all going through this together, managing many of the same anxieties and struggles, all while ensuring that children are engaged, safe, and healthy at home.
“Staying connected in the realities of social distancing will be hard,” Inman says. “While COVID-19 may have changed our routines, advocates are working hard each day to protect the health and well-being of kids in Kentucky, who are especially vulnerable during this time.”
For nearly a century, Kosair Charities has worked to improve the health and well-being of children in Kentucky and Southern Indiana. For more information, visit their website at Kosair.org, or contact them by phone at (888) 454-3752. Donations can be made online, or by mail to Kosair Charities, PO Box 776857, Itasca, IL 60143.