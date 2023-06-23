LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- You can learn some valuable gardening lessons this weekend.
The Jefferson County Master Gardener Association is offering a free "Lessons Learned" Garden Tour from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, June 24, 2023.
Three gardens are included in the tour.
3408 Gonewind Dr., 40299 (attracting and feeding pollinators)
7600 Tempsclair Dr. 40220 (many hydrangeas, raised beds, chickens and plant sale)
2402 Blvd Napoleon, 40205 (pollinators, veggies and seed giveaway)
Gardens will feature pollinator plants, native plants, plants for shade, raising backyard chickens, perennials, vegetable gardening and more.
The tour will focus on the possibilities for an average sized suburban garden. There will also be kids activities, plants for sale, free seeds and more.
Admission to the Tour is free. Restrooms will not be available, and the tour will be canceled in the event of severe weather. For more information, email cec@jcmgaky.org.
