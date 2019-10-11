LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- MasterChef is looking for amateur cooks to audition for the show.
Chef Gordan Ramsay is preparing for season 11 of the hit show on Fox with a casting call. Applicants have to be 18 years or older by January 10, 2020 and can't ever have worked as a professional chef.
There are two ways to get the attention of show producers. The first is to submit a video to the MasterChef website. Producers suggest having someone else record the video that spotlights who you are, where you live and what you love about cooking. The video is all about action and personality, but you don't need to actually cook the dish on camera.
The deadline to submit the video is Saturday, Oct. 12 at Midnight (12 a.m. PST). The MasterChef website has information about submission and details about what do show on the video.
The other way to get on the show is to attend one of the open casting calls that are being held in several cities. Applicants need to bring a prepared dish to the casting call. You'll have three minutes to plate the dish. Be advised that there is no kitchen provided to cook or warm up your dish. Producers prefer that you pre-register on the MasterChef website, but it is not mandatory. You can just show up with your signature dish, but you'll likely have a long wait.
Open casting calls are being held in the following cities:
Los Angeles
Saturday, October 12th (9am - 4pm)
- Holiday Inn Burbank Media Center
- 150 E. Angeleno Ave. Burbank, CA 91502
Boston
Saturday, October 19th (*Time updated -> *10 a.m. -4 p.m.)
- Boston Marriott Long Wharf
- 296 State Street, Boston, MA 02109
Atlanta
Saturday, October 19th (9 a.m. - 4 p.m.)
- Hilton Atlanta
- 255 Courtland Street NE, Atlanta, GA 30303
Houston
Saturday, October 26th (9 a.m. - 4 p.m.)
- Sheraton Suites Houston (Near The Galleria)
- 2400 West Loop South, Houston, TX 77027
New York City
Saturday, October 26th (9 a.m. - 4 p.m.)
- Sheraton New York Times Square Hotel
- 811 Seventh Ave, New York, NY 10019
Chicago
Saturday, November 2nd (9 a.m. - 4 p.m.)
- Embassy Suites By Hilton Chicago (Downtown Magnificent Mile)
- 511 N Columbus Drive, Chicago, IL 60611
*Cities are subject to change at Producer's sole discretion
