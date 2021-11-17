LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The KFC Yum! Center on Wednesday announced the latest concert set to come to Louisville.
Maxwell is scheduled to perform at the center on March 27, 2022, with Anthony Hamilton and Joe. The R&B artist is known for songs like "This Woman's Work" and "Lake by the Ocean."
Maxwell has won three Grammy Awards, a Soul Train Award and an NAACP Image Award.
Tickets for the Louisville show go on sale Monday, Nov. 29, at 10 a.m. at the Yum! Center box office and on Ticketmaster's website.
