LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer said there were 163 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in Jefferson County as of Monday, an increase of 23 since Sunday.
Three of those infected people have died, Fischer said during his daily press briefing.
.@louisvillemayor says there are 163 positive COVID-19 cases in Jefferson County, including 3 deaths.32 patients have been discharged from hospital. An additional 35 are now symptom free.— Jason Riley (@JasonRileyWDRB) March 30, 2020
