Mayor Fischer, Gov. Beshear condemn 'hundreds' gathered in Louisville despite social-distancing guidelines

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer said there were 163 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in Jefferson County as of Monday, an increase of 23 since Sunday.

Three of those infected people have died, Fischer said during his daily press briefing.

The mayor said 32 COVID-19 patients in Jefferson County have been discharged from the hospital, and another 35 of Louisville's COVID-19 patients have since recovered and are showing no symptoms of the virus.
 
Fischer warned that Indianapolis is becoming a hot spot and Louisville residents needed to continue taking precautions to protect the city.
 
"Please stay home," he said. "Stay home. Stay home. Stay home as much as you possibly can."
 
The One Louisville: COVID-19 Response Fund has now raised $7.4 million "which I think is just awesome," Fischer said.
 
"I couldn't be prouder of our response from the community," said. 
 
Seventeen local non-profits will receive some of this funding, including Dare to Care, Kentucky Refugee Ministries, Louisville Urban League and Salvation Army.
 
 

