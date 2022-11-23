LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Mayor Greg Fischer was on hand with former UofL basketball star Robbie Valentine and local organizations to announce a variety of programs for young people when classes end of the winter break.
JCPS observes winter break December 19 - January 3.
"Parents who are looking for affordable, fun and festive ways to celebrate the holidays and keep their kids active during their winter break have plenty of options once again this year," Fischer said in written statement. "We want students to enjoy their time off but also keep their minds and bodies active."
Valentine will be hosting a free three-day youth basketball camp at the Cyril Allgeier Community Center. It's for boys and girls of all skill levels to learn the fundamentals of basketball as well as the principles of teamwork and individual responsibility.
Each of the city’s 14 community centers will be open throughout the break with organized winter break activities planned at various centers, according to the release. Centers are equipped with WiFi, computer labs, gyms, exercise equipment and more.
Community Centers will be closed on Christmas and New Year’s days.
To find a center near you and activities offered, visit bestparksever.com or call 574-PARK (7275).
Below are more details on the programs and activities available to the community during the winter break are listed below.
Louisville Parks and Recreation
Robbie Valentine Winter Break Basketball Camp
During this FREE, three-day camp, boys and girls of all skill levels will learn the fundamentals of basketball, principles of teamwork and individual responsibility with local sports legend, Robbie Valentine.
This camp is offered to kids ages 6-16 and will take place December 19, 20 and 21 from 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. at the Cyril Allgeier Community Center. Participants are encouraged to wear proper basketball attire.
*Camp is limited to the first 100 youths who sign up. To register and for more information, click here.
Winter Break Camp
Sun Valley Community Center (6505 Bethany Lane, 40272) is offering camps to youth on December 19-23 and December 27-30. The registration fee is $10 and the price for camps is $40 per week. To register, click here.
Dinner with Santa
Come out to the Beechmont Community Center (205 W Wellington, 40214) on December 15 for a dinner with Santa Claus! This event is FREE and will take place from 5:30-6:30 p.m. To register, visit bestparksever.com and click on “Recreation Class Registration” on the homepage.
Youth Basketball Leagues
Louisville Parks and Recreation is offering youth basketball leagues for age groups 5-6, 7-8, 9-10, 11-14 and 15-16 at the Cyril Allgeier Community Center (4101 Cadillac Ct, 40213) beginning in January and running through March. The fee is $25 per player and registration can be found at bestparksever.com. The deadline to sign up is December 18 and the fee must be paid at registration.
Louisville Metro Police Activities League (PAL)
In an exciting partnership with Dare to Care, the Louisville Metro Police Activities League is offering a Christmas Candy Making class. LMPD’s very own Dawn Hall and her daughter Samantha are talented and accomplished chocolatiers. The two will teach youth simple recipes for making a variety of Chocolate Christmas treats. In this program, kids will learn that they do not need fancy or expensive equipment to make delicious chocolates. Instead, they will be taught how to make all kinds of amazing candies using the most basic kitchen appliances found in their own homes. These delicious creations will make great gifts for their teachers, family and friends… just in time for the holidays!
This class is being offered to kids ages 8-17. Act fast, space is limited.
To register, visit louisvillepal.org.
The Louisville Zoo
The Louisville Zoo is excited to offer our NEW School’s Out Safari Discount to help provide the community with fun, safe and educational experiences at the Zoo this fall and winter.
On the dates listed below, guests can receive one free child admission (ages 3-11) when they buy one adult general admission ticket. The offer cannot be redeemed for more than one child admission per single adult admission. This discount cannot be combined with any other offer. Children 2 and under do not require a ticket. More information at louisvillezoo.org/schools-out-safari.
- Friday, November 25
- December 19–23
- December 26–30
- Monday, January 2
- Tuesday, January 3
- Monday, January 16
- Winter Break Camps
Louisville Zoo week-long winter break camps are almost sold out but there are still a few slots left for the Polar Plunge for 7- and 8-year-olds and for Winter Workshop for 6- and 7-year-olds. These two weekly camps are Dec. 19-23 from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. and are $350 for members and $375 for non-members. Visit LouisvilleZoo.org for more details. (Note: the single-day camps are already sold out).
Louisville Free Public Library
The Louisville Free Public Library will offer more than 100 FREE programs for kids, teens, and families while school is out, including: storytimes, crafts, film screenings, games, and more. As always, the Library also offers a wide selection of books, eBooks, DVDs, and streaming movies to keep kids reading and entertained during the break — all for free! A complete list of programs is available at www.LFPL.org.
Kentucky Science Center
When school’s out, science is in! Kentucky Science Center’s mission is to help your child learn, even when JCPS is closed.
Kentucky Science Center Pay-by-Day Camps
In pay-by-day camps, your child will develop skills and make friendships that will last a lifetime. $70 per day for members/$80 for non-members. More information at https://kysciencecenter.org/schools-out-science-camp/
- December 19-23
- December 26-30
- January 2-3
$5 Movie Showings:
See a holiday classic on Kentucky Science Center’s 4-story screen! All tickets only $5 per person. More information at https://kysciencecenter.org/make-your-season/.
- Sunday, December 18 at 2 p.m.: “Elf”
- Tuesday, December 20 at 2 p.m.: “Polar Express” 3D
- Thursday, December 22 at 2 p.m.: “Polar Express” 3D
Noon Year’s:
Ring in 2023 at the stroke of noon at our annual Noon Year’s celebration. It’s the perfect New Year party for families who can’t stay up until midnight. Enjoy fun activity stations throughout the building and join in a countdown to welcome the Noon Year. Included free with your general admission to Kentucky Science Center. Tickets start at $20. More information at https://kysciencecenter.org/make-your-season/
Saturday, December 31 from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.