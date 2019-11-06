LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer didn't exactly dare winter to bare its ugly teeth during a Wednesday afternoon news conference, but he did say the city is ready for any snow that might come our way.
"I'm honored to stand along with our Snow Team to declare Louisville is ready to tackle significant winter weather," the mayor said in a statement. "This team will jump into action any hour, any day, to make it safe for the rest of us to get where we need to go when it snows."
Fischer was flanked by 250 members of the Louisville Metro Snow Team, as well as dozens of Jefferson County Public Schools students, as he discussed the city's plan to deal with winter weather.
Sign up for WDRB Snow Fox Text Alerts!
Louisville begins the snow season with 38,500 tons of salt, much of which will be stored underground in Louisville Mega Cavern. About 15,550 tons of salt have been distributed to four above-ground locations, where the salt will be loaded onto spreading vehicles as needed. The city used 10,505 tons during the 2018-19 snow season, according to a release from the mayor's office.
During snowy road conditions, the city will post an interactive map on its website and the Department of Public Works' website so residents can track the snow removal process. The city will also continue to pretreat roads with brine ahead of snowfalls.
"We've done our part to get ready for the snow and winter season," said Matt Bullock, with the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet. "We ask that the drivers be patient with us and give the space needed so we can do our jobs."
Copyright 2019 by WDRB Media. All rights reserved.