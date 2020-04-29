LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer reported 37 new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in Jefferson County as of Wednesday and five additional deaths.
The total number of COVID-19 cases here is now 1,226, with more than 600 of those residents having recovered.
The number of people who have died from COVID-19 complications is up to 89. The ages of those who recently died is 90, 84, 72, 67 and 58.
Fischer said the key to reopening the city is more testing, and he noted a new testing site opened Wednesday at the Walmart at Bashford Manor.
The testing, which is available from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., is reserved for first responders, symptomatic and asymptomatic health care workers and anyone over age 18 with symptoms.
To reopen the city and remain open, it will cost between $25 million to more than $100 million to do the necessary testing, depending on how many people are infected, Fischer said. The city has received funds from the CARES act and hopes to get federal aid.
And Fischer said when some businesses reopen May 11, as Gov. Andy Beshear has ordered, employers will have to ensure employees are wearing masks.
In addition, the mayor said there is no reason for everyone not to start wearing masks now instead of waiting until May 11.
"This will be our new normal for awhile until we get a vaccine," he said. "And there is no reason not to start today on that."
