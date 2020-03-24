LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Mayor Greg Fischer took to social media to answer questions about how Louisville residents can apply for help with the impact of the coronavirus.
He hosted a Facebook town hall Tuesday morning to talk about the One Louisville Fund. The COVID-19 response fund has grown to more than $5.5 million in just a week. The money will be handed out to individuals and local non-profits suffering during the health crisis. Households can get up to $1,000, and it's first-come, first-serve.
"What we're asking, as far as eligibility, is you have to have a copy of your picture ID, copy of your social security cards for every household member, proof of income for the last 30 days and demonstrated a need within this time period," explained Tameka Laird, the director of Resilience and Community Services.
Donations are still being accepted for the One Louisville Fund. People can apply for assistance at the seven neighborhood place locations or by calling Metro311 or 502-574-5000.
Mayor Fischer also said Metro 311 is overwhelmed by calls about social distancing violations and other coronavirus questions. He suggested people access 311 via Twitter, on the website, email or the Metro311 app.
